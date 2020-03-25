The share price of Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] inclined by $7.43, presently trading at $7.79. The company’s shares saw 63.66% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.76 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CLDR jumped by 11.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 7.72 compared to +2.40 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -27.16%, while additionally dropping -32.70% during the last 12 months. Cloudera Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.01% increase from the current trading price.

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.78, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -38.00% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.20.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 202.99.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has 224.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.76 to 12.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.