Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] shares went lower by -0.53% from its previous closing of 3.79, now trading at the price of $3.77, also subtracting -0.02 points. Is CDE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CDE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 238.87M float and a 7.06% run over in the last seven days. CDE share price has been hovering between 8.29 and 1.98 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.29. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 238.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 905.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 28.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.