Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $4.26 after CYH shares went up by 20.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Community Health Systems Inc. [NYSE:CYH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CYH an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] is sitting at 2.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] sitting at 4.50% and its Gross Margin at 83.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10. Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.86.

Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] has 113.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 402.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.79 to 7.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 26.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Community Health Systems Inc. [CYH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.