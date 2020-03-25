Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE: CXO] opened at $41.46 and closed at $38.03 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 16.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $44.25.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE: CXO] had 4.78 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.61M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 14.10%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.41%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 33.13 during that period and CXO managed to take a rebound to 124.53 in the last 52 weeks.

Concho Resources Inc. [NYSE:CXO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CXO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.25, with the high estimate being $169.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] is sitting at 4.48. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.61.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Concho Resources Inc. [CXO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] sitting at -21.50% and its Gross Margin at 84.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -15.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.55. Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.14.

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] has 198.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.13 to 124.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 14.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] a Reliable Buy?

Concho Resources Inc. [CXO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.