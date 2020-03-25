Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] saw a change by -4.37% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.85. The company is holding 321.02M shares with keeping 80.97M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 42.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.07% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -72.98%, trading +41.33% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 321.02M shares valued at 2.25 million were bought and sold.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.86, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.45.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69. Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 4.73. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has 321.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.92 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 16.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.