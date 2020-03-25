CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] gained by 3.12% on the last trading session, reaching $59.12 price per share at the time. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. represents 196.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.28B with the latest information.

The CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $59.12 with 2.81 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CRWD shares recorded 5.88M.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CRWD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.71, with the high estimate being $109.00, the low estimate being $43.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.28.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/17/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] sitting at -36.50% and its Gross Margin at 69.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -76.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.58. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 96.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has 196.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.95 to 101.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 85.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.