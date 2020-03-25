Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] saw a change by 16.50% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $62.78. The company is holding 97.85M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 140.08% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -51.11% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -49.74%, trading +138.36% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 97.85M shares valued at 4.04 million were bought and sold.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 2/28/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $53.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is sitting at 3.96. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 12.35. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has 97.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 140.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 32.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.