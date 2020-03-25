Denny’s Corporation [DENN] took an upward turn with a change of 36.02%, trading at the price of $10.46 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.45 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Denny’s Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 650.63K shares for that time period. DENN monthly volatility recorded 14.62%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 32.00%. PS value for DENN stocks is 0.66.

Denny’s Corporation [NASDAQ:DENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Denny’s Corporation [DENN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DENN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.47, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Denny’s Corporation [DENN] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denny’s Corporation [DENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denny’s Corporation [DENN] sitting at 30.50% and its Gross Margin at 58.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.70. These measurements indicate that Denny’s Corporation [DENN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 52.21. Its Return on Equity is -87.00%, and its Return on Assets is 26.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DENN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 148.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 81.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Denny’s Corporation [DENN] has 46.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 358.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.50 to 23.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 132.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 32.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denny’s Corporation [DENN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denny’s Corporation [DENN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.