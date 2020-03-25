Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE: DO] gained by 20.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.70 price per share at the time. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. represents 137.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 371.76M with the latest information.

The Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. traded at the price of $2.70 with 3.44 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DO shares recorded 4.24M.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [NYSE:DO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DO an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.70, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] sitting at -28.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.54. Its Return on Equity is -10.60%, and its Return on Assets is -6.00%. These metrics suggest that this Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.76 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 26.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.72. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 109.04.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] has 137.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 371.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.22 to 12.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.48, which indicates that it is 26.62% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. [DO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.