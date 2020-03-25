Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] shares went lower by -2.78% from its previous closing of 24.12, now trading at the price of $23.45, also subtracting -0.67 points. Is FANG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.89 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FANG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 19.23% run over in the last seven days. FANG share price has been hovering between 114.14 and 14.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FANG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.41, with the high estimate being $145.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.12.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.55 and P/E Ratio of 16.81. These metrics all suggest that Diamondback Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 131.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 22.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.