Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN] stock went up by 32.01% or 8.04 points up from its previous closing price of 25.13. The stock reached $33.17 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DIN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -17.53% in the period of the last 7 days.

DIN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $26.565, at one point touching $20.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -68.24%. The 52-week high currently stands at 104.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -70.94% after the recent low of 14.16.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE:DIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.00, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 42.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10. These measurements indicate that Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 90.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.20.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] has 16.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 413.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.16 to 104.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 36.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.