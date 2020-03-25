The share price of Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ: DHC] inclined by $2.64, presently trading at $3.19. The company’s shares saw 59.50% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.00 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DHC jumped by 31.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.22 compared to +0.76 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -58.84%, while additionally dropping -71.88% during the last 12 months. Diversified Healthcare Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.81% increase from the current trading price.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [NASDAQ:DHC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give DHC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.19, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.86.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98. Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] has 237.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 758.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.00 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 21.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust [DHC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.