Dollar Tree Inc.[DLTR] stock saw a move by 4.31% on Tuesday, touching 3.5 million. Based on the recent volume, Dollar Tree Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DLTR shares recorded 236.70M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock could reach median target price of $90.50.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock additionally went up by 4.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DLTR stock is set at -21.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.31% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DLTR shares showcased -29.77% decrease. DLTR saw 119.71 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 60.20 compared to high within the same period of time.

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DLTR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $79.66, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] sitting at -4.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.16. Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.10 and P/E Ratio of 22.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] has 236.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.20 to 119.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 16.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] a Reliable Buy?

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.