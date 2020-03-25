Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] stock went up by 10.57% or 6.28 points up from its previous closing price of 59.39. The stock reached $65.67 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, D share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -18.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

D had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $67.41, at one point touching $62.0201. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -27.75%. The 52-week high currently stands at 90.89 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -13.52% after the recent low of 57.79.

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Dominion Energy Inc. [D] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.18.

Fundamental Analysis of Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 99.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.32. Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.87 and P/E Ratio of 41.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has 936.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 61.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 57.79 to 90.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 11.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dominion Energy Inc. [D] a Reliable Buy?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.