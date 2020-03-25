Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] shares went higher by 9.88% from its previous closing of 17.11, now trading at the price of $18.80, also adding 1.69 points. Is DBX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DBX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 250.25M float and a 11.84% run over in the last seven days. DBX share price has been hovering between 26.20 and 14.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Dropbox Inc. [DBX], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] sitting at -4.80% and its Gross Margin at 75.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 85.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.84. Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.95.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has 388.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 26.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dropbox Inc. [DBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dropbox Inc. [DBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.