Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] gained by 3.52% on the last trading session, reaching $19.26 price per share at the time. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated represents 380.51M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.08B with the latest information.

The Elanco Animal Health Incorporated traded at the price of $19.26 with 1.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ELAN shares recorded 6.50M.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.23, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] is sitting at 4.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Fundamental Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 52.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.84 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.66 and P/E Ratio of 104.02. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has 380.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.17 to 35.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] a Reliable Buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.