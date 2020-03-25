Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: ERI] shares went higher by 20.20% from its previous closing of 15.05, now trading at the price of $18.09, also adding 3.04 points. Is ERI stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.6 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ERI shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 61.85M float and a 49.16% run over in the last seven days. ERI share price has been hovering between 70.74 and 6.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:ERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ERI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.20, with the high estimate being $80.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $69.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93. Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.00 and P/E Ratio of 17.62. These metrics all suggest that Eldorado Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] has 71.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.02 to 70.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 200.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.66, which indicates that it is 37.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc. [ERI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.