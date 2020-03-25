Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] saw a change by 0.55% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.82. The company is holding 410.70M shares with keeping 88.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -87.44% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 410.70M shares valued at 3.68 million were bought and sold.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENBL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.82, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.81.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 2.21. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has 410.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 747.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 14.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 34.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.05. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.