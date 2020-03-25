EPR Properties[EPR] stock saw a move by 28.67% on Tuesday, touching 1.91 million. Based on the recent volume, EPR Properties stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EPR shares recorded 60.13M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that EPR Properties [EPR] stock could reach median target price of $53.00.

EPR Properties [EPR] stock additionally went up by 7.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -67.92% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EPR stock is set at -72.01% by far, with shares price recording returns by -69.59% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EPR shares showcased -72.16% decrease. EPR saw 80.75 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.56 compared to high within the same period of time.

EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to EPR Properties [EPR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EPR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.72, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $18.50 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EPR Properties [EPR] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EPR Properties [EPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EPR Properties [EPR] sitting at 44.40% and its Gross Margin at 94.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30. These measurements indicate that EPR Properties [EPR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.56 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.48. EPR Properties [EPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.33 and P/E Ratio of 12.00. These metrics all suggest that EPR Properties is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

EPR Properties [EPR] has 60.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.56 to 80.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 32.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EPR Properties [EPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of EPR Properties [EPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.