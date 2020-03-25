Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] stock went down by -2.43% or -0.12 points down from its previous closing price of 4.93. The stock reached $4.81 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ETRN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -1.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

ETRN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.32, at one point touching $4.48. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -78.42%. The 52-week high currently stands at 22.29 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -75.73% after the recent low of 3.75.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETRN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.81, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 89.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.11.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.92. Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.49.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] has 220.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 22.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.