E*TRADE Financial Corporation[ETFC] stock saw a move by 1.09% on Tuesday, touching 2.09 million. Based on the recent volume, E*TRADE Financial Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ETFC shares recorded 224.61M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] stock additionally went up by 0.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -34.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ETFC stock is set at -27.08% by far, with shares price recording returns by -28.05% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ETFC shares showcased -26.69% decrease. ETFC saw 57.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.76 compared to high within the same period of time.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:ETFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ETFC an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] sitting at 41.90% and its Gross Margin at 87.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.10. These measurements indicate that E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.99. Its Return on Equity is 15.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ETFC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 21.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 17.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.79 and P/E Ratio of 8.67. These metrics all suggest that E*TRADE Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] has 224.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.76 to 57.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 14.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation [ETFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.