Eventbrite Inc.[EB] stock saw a move by 3.61% on Tuesday, touching 3.35 million. Based on the recent volume, Eventbrite Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of EB shares recorded 77.19M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Eventbrite Inc. [EB] stock could reach median target price of $17.00.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] stock additionally went down by -11.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of EB stock is set at -64.27% by far, with shares price recording returns by -62.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, EB shares showcased -57.97% decrease. EB saw 25.04 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.80 compared to high within the same period of time.

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Eventbrite Inc. [EB] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.46, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.20.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] sitting at -21.90% and its Gross Margin at 60.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09. Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 49.29.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has 77.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 575.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.80 to 25.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eventbrite Inc. [EB] a Reliable Buy?

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.