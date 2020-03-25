Exelon Corporation [EXC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $34.51 after EXC shares went up by 15.11% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Exelon Corporation [EXC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXC an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.98.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelon Corporation [EXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelon Corporation [EXC] sitting at 12.70% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.55. Its Return on Equity is 9.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EXC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.00. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 98.43, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.67 and P/E Ratio of 11.44. These metrics all suggest that Exelon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] has 993.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.28 to 51.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 10.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelon Corporation [EXC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelon Corporation [EXC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.