Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] opened at $13.11 and closed at $14.41 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.28% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.37.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] had 3.93 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.72M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.42%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 11.10 during that period and FITB managed to take a rebound to 31.64 in the last 52 weeks.

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FITB an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.12.

Fundamental Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] sitting at 69.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.30. These measurements indicate that Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.82. Its Return on Equity is 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FITB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.07 and P/E Ratio of 4.27. These metrics all suggest that Fifth Third Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has 713.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.10 to 31.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 15.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.