First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] opened at $7.29 and closed at $7.65 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.71% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] had 3.26 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 22.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.56%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.27 during that period and FHN managed to take a rebound to 17.42 in the last 52 weeks.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.18.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at 71.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.14. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FHN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 263.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.27 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 22.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.