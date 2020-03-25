Flowserve Corporation [FLS] took an upward turn with a change of 10.91%, trading at the price of $21.34 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.62 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Flowserve Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.12M shares for that time period. FLS monthly volatility recorded 8.46%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.13%. PS value for FLS stocks is 0.71 with PB recorded at 1.56.

Flowserve Corporation [NYSE:FLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Flowserve Corporation [FLS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FLS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.34, with the high estimate being $57.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.44.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Flowserve Corporation [FLS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Flowserve Corporation [FLS] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 33.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.75. Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.96 and P/E Ratio of 11.04. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Flowserve Corporation [FLS] has 130.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 54.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 8.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.02. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Flowserve Corporation [FLS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Flowserve Corporation [FLS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.