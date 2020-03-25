The share price of Forescout Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FSCT] inclined by $29.95, presently trading at $30.25. The company’s shares saw 46.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 20.66 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FSCT jumped by 17.27% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 30.57 compared to +7.00 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -8.99%, while additionally dropping -31.71% during the last 12 months. Forescout Technologies Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $36.86. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.61% increase from the current trading price.

Forescout Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FSCT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] sitting at -30.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -35.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -67.28, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.25. Its Return on Equity is -114.70%, and its Return on Assets is -29.80%. These metrics suggest that this Forescout Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.38. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -17.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.16.

Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] has 47.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.66 to 45.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] a Reliable Buy?

Forescout Technologies Inc. [FSCT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.