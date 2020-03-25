The share price of FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] inclined by $2.61, presently trading at $3.20. The company’s shares saw 68.42% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.90 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as FSK fall by -17.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.13 compared to +0.55 of all time high it touched on 03/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -57.21%, while additionally dropping -56.64% during the last 12 months. FS KKR Capital Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.95. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.75% increase from the current trading price.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.21, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.38. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.