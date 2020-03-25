Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] shares went higher by 21.68% from its previous closing of 116.07, now trading at the price of $141.23, also adding 25.16 points. Is GPN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.57 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GPN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 298.27M float and a -4.45% run over in the last seven days. GPN share price has been hovering between 209.62 and 105.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Global Payments Inc. [GPN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $141.23, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $147.00 and the median estimate amounting to $224.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $116.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.63.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Global Payments Inc. [GPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 58.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.87. Its Return on Equity is 2.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Global Payments Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.13 and P/E Ratio of 59.97. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has 309.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.54 to 209.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 15.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Global Payments Inc. [GPN] a Reliable Buy?

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.