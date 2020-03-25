GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] saw a change by -13.96% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.40. The company is holding 64.34M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 5.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.30% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -85.86%, trading +5.29% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 64.34M shares valued at 2.91 million were bought and sold.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 8.50% and its Gross Margin at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.60. Its Return on Equity is -34.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics suggest that this GNC Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 64.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 29.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.08. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.