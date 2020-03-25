GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] opened at $51.47 and closed at $48.77 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 17.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $57.31.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] had 3.29 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.67M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.67%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 40.25 during that period and GDDY managed to take a rebound to 82.30 in the last 52 weeks.

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GDDY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $57.31, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $62.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 65.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.18. Its Return on Equity is 16.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GDDY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 335.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.06 and P/E Ratio of 75.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] has 153.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 40.25 to 82.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 13.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.