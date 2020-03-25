GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] took an upward turn with a change of 23.05%, trading at the price of $7.58 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.27 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while GrafTech International Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 2.73M shares for that time period. EAF monthly volatility recorded 12.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.43%. PS value for EAF stocks is 1.18.

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give EAF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.58, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] sitting at 54.20% and its Gross Margin at 58.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.60. These measurements indicate that GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 87.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 71.08. Its Return on Equity is -103.10%, and its Return on Assets is 45.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EAF financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 161.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 119.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] has 279.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 14.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.