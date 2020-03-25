Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] opened at $16.72 and closed at $19.48 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $20.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] had 1.84 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.17M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 18.12%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.31 during that period and HOG managed to take a rebound to 41.40 in the last 52 weeks.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HOG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.31, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] is sitting at 2.92. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.08.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.23. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 412.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 71.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 284.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.76 and P/E Ratio of 7.62. These metrics all suggest that Harley-Davidson Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has 164.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.31 to 41.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 18.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.