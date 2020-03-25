Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] opened at $20.54 and closed at $21.16 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.99% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $22.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] had 2.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.19M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.12%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 18.63 during that period and PEAK managed to take a rebound to 37.93 in the last 52 weeks.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE:PEAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEAK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.69, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] is sitting at 4.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] sitting at 12.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.37. Its Return on Equity is 0.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Healthpeak Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 105.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.32 and P/E Ratio of 249.28. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] has 525.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.63 to 37.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 15.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.