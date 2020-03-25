HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] gained by 3.48% on the last trading session, reaching $19.31 price per share at the time. HollyFrontier Corporation represents 171.74M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.32B with the latest information.

The HollyFrontier Corporation traded at the price of $19.31 with 3.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HFC shares recorded 2.87M.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HFC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.31, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.66.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at 7.30% and its Gross Margin at 21.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52. HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.48 and P/E Ratio of 4.22. These metrics all suggest that HollyFrontier Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 171.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.65 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 16.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.