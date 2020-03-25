Honeywell International Inc.[HON] stock saw a move by 15.07% on Tuesday, touching 5.62 million. Based on the recent volume, Honeywell International Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HON shares recorded 711.15M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock additionally went down by -9.32% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -31.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HON stock is set at -23.36% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HON shares showcased -28.50% decrease. HON saw 184.06 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 101.08 compared to high within the same period of time.

Honeywell International Inc. [NYSE:HON]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Honeywell International Inc. [HON], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $103.86.

Fundamental Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] sitting at 20.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.27. Its Return on Equity is 33.50%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.74 and P/E Ratio of 14.20. These metrics all suggest that Honeywell International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has 711.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 84.99B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.08 to 184.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 12.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Honeywell International Inc. [HON] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. [HON], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.