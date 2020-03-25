Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.[HPP] stock saw a move by 7.15% on Tuesday, touching 3.6 million. Based on the recent volume, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HPP shares recorded 154.42M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock could reach median target price of $41.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock additionally went down by -19.73% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -51.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HPP stock is set at -47.63% by far, with shares price recording returns by -50.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HPP shares showcased -46.91% decrease. HPP saw 38.81 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 16.14 compared to high within the same period of time.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HPP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.98, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $41.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] is sitting at 4.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.86.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] sitting at 13.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.45 and P/E Ratio of 67.37. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has 154.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.14 to 38.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 11.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.53. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] a Reliable Buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.