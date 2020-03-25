Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] stock went up by 0.81% or 0.06 points up from its previous closing price of 7.43. The stock reached $7.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HBAN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.23% in the period of the last 7 days.

HBAN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $7.67, at one point touching $7.23. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -52.08%. The 52-week high currently stands at 15.63 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -39.69% after the recent low of 6.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HBAN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.49, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is sitting at 3.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.93.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] sitting at 69.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.80. These measurements indicate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.92. Its Return on Equity is 12.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HBAN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.75 and P/E Ratio of 5.93. These metrics all suggest that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.85 to 15.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.11. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.