The share price of ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] inclined by $2.54, presently trading at $3.41. The company’s shares saw 93.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.76 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as IMGN jumped by 44.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.44 compared to +1.05 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -33.01%, while additionally gaining 36.40% during the last 12 months. ImmunoGen Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.70. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 3.29% increase from the current trading price.

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IMGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.41, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.81.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has 160.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 545.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.76 to 7.07. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 93.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.61, which indicates that it is 22.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.