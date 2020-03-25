The share price of Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] inclined by $194.72, presently trading at $233.82. The company’s shares saw 24.59% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 187.68 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as INTU fall by -2.24% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 235.56 compared to -5.35 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -18.37%, while additionally dropping -7.88% during the last 12 months. Intuit Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $295.56. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 61.74% increase from the current trading price.

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Intuit Inc. [INTU], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give INTU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $233.82, with the high estimate being $345.00, the low estimate being $210.00 and the median estimate amounting to $301.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $194.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Intuit Inc. [INTU] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intuit Inc. [INTU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intuit Inc. [INTU] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 82.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.90. These measurements indicate that Intuit Inc. [INTU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 53.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.28. Its Return on Equity is 43.00%, and its Return on Assets is 25.00%. These metrics all suggest that Intuit Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.50 and P/E Ratio of 37.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] has 271.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 63.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.68 to 306.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 9.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intuit Inc. [INTU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intuit Inc. [INTU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.