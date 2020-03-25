Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $31.67 after COLD shares went up by 2.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Americold Realty Trust [COLD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.68, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Americold Realty Trust [COLD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Americold Realty Trust [COLD] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48. Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.31 and P/E Ratio of 133.26. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has 190.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.30 to 40.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Americold Realty Trust [COLD] a Reliable Buy?

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.