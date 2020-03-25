Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] took an upward turn with a change of 11.38%, trading at the price of $31.61 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.76 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Anaplan Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.85M shares for that time period. PLAN monthly volatility recorded 10.59%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.91%. PS value for PLAN stocks is 11.44 with PB recorded at 14.24.

Anaplan Inc. [NYSE:PLAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $31.61, with the high estimate being $74.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anaplan Inc. [PLAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] sitting at -50.20% and its Gross Margin at 73.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -50.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.35.

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] has 125.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.10 to 63.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] a Reliable Buy?

Anaplan Inc. [PLAN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.