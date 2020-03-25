Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] took an upward turn with a change of 31.89%, trading at the price of $6.08 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.21 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cytosorbents Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 523.03K shares for that time period. CTSO monthly volatility recorded 16.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.29%. PS value for CTSO stocks is 6.55 with PB recorded at 41.91.

Cytosorbents Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTSO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.10, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $11.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] sitting at -76.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -77.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.81. Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 36.74.

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] has 35.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 163.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.49 to 7.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 13.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.19. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] a Reliable Buy?

Cytosorbents Corporation [CTSO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.