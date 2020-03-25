The share price of Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE: DRE] inclined by $26.25, presently trading at $29.01. The company’s shares saw 15.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 25.19 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as DRE fall by -0.34% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.09%, while additionally dropping -5.35% during the last 12 months. Duke Realty Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.12. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 9.11% increase from the current trading price.

Duke Realty Corporation [NYSE:DRE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DRE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.01, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $31.50 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.25.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] sitting at 53.50% and its Gross Margin at 66.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.90. These measurements indicate that Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.62. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 5.20%. These metrics all suggest that Duke Realty Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 23.93 and P/E Ratio of 24.69. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] has 379.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 25.19 to 38.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 9.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Duke Realty Corporation [DRE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Duke Realty Corporation [DRE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.