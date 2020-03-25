Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] opened at $16.72 and closed at $18.56 a share within trading session on 03/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.27.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] had 1.97 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 20.23%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.86%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 14.06 during that period and JWN managed to take a rebound to 46.20 in the last 52 weeks.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JWN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.27, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] is sitting at 2.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.92.

Fundamental Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.44. Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.85 and P/E Ratio of 5.74. These metrics all suggest that Nordstrom Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has 144.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.06 to 46.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.21, which indicates that it is 20.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.