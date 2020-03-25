Penn National Gaming Inc.[PENN] stock saw a move by 13.11% on Tuesday, touching 11.13 million. Based on the recent volume, Penn National Gaming Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PENN shares recorded 86.73M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock additionally went up by 80.22% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -63.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PENN stock is set at -33.98% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PENN shares showcased -32.84% decrease. PENN saw 39.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.75 compared to high within the same period of time.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23. Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.57 and P/E Ratio of 41.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has 86.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 39.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 298.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.56, which indicates that it is 58.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] a Reliable Buy?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.