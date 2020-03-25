Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $13.89 after NVTA shares went up by 14.32% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Invitae Corporation [NVTA], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVTA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.02, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 45.50%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.81. Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.20.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has 77.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 938.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.41 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.46, which indicates that it is 21.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitae Corporation [NVTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invitae Corporation [NVTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.