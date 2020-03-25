The share price of KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE: KAR] inclined by $10.21, presently trading at $10.30. The company’s shares saw 3.10% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.99 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KAR fall by -40.43% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -52.20%, while additionally dropping -44.45% during the last 12 months. KAR Auction Services Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $25.70. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.4% increase from the current trading price.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.30, with the high estimate being $28.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05. KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.49 and P/E Ratio of 7.28. These metrics all suggest that KAR Auction Services Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has 142.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.99 to 28.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 16.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.