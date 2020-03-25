The share price of Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] inclined by $11.03, presently trading at $12.88. The company’s shares saw 36.73% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 9.42 recorded on 03/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KMI jumped by 1.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.94 compared to +0.24 of all time high it touched on 03/24/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -40.84%, while additionally dropping -36.02% during the last 12 months. Kinder Morgan Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.42% increase from the current trading price.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is sitting at 3.72. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] sitting at 36.90% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.26. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.43 and P/E Ratio of 13.38. These metrics all suggest that Kinder Morgan Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has 2.02B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.42 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 16.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.