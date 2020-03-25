L Brands Inc. [LB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $14.77 after LB shares went up by 15.84% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

L Brands Inc. [NYSE:LB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to L Brands Inc. [LB], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.80, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $24.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for L Brands Inc. [LB] is sitting at 3.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.65.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of L Brands Inc. [LB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for L Brands Inc. [LB] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 36.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

L Brands Inc. [LB] has 252.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.00 to 29.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.38, which indicates that it is 25.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is L Brands Inc. [LB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of L Brands Inc. [LB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.